Ranveer Singh ups his style game as he joins Kapil Dev, Prithviraj Sukumaran for 83 promotion in Kochi; PICS

Actor Ranveer Singh has been neck-deep in promotions of his upcoming film 83. The actor recently returned from Saudi Arabia with Deepika Padukone after attending the Red Sea Film Festival and an event in Dubai. Now, on Saturday, Ranveer was seen in Kochi at a promotional event for 83 with Kapil Dev, K Srikkanth and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. The 83 actor was over the moon attending the event with the 1983 World Cup winners as well as Prithviraj.

In the photos, we can see Ranveer clad in a stylish look for the event. Ranveer is seen clad in a black tee with a beige jacket and white pants. The 83 actor teamed it up with a tan brown Cowboy hat and shoes. Ranveer is seen in a peppy mood as he sat beside Kapil Dev at the event. Kapil Dev is seen in formal attire along with K Srikkanth. Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen clad in a breezy suit for the promotion of 83. For those unaware, 83 will also be released in Malayalam and hence, Prithviraj was also a part of the event.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, at the event, Ranveer and Kapil Dev got emotional as they were being questioned about the film. Kabir Khan also was a part of the event. The film, 83, is based on the 1983 World Cup win by Team India under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen as Romi Bhatia. Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dhairya Karwa and many other stars are also a part of the film. Directed by Khan, 83 is backed by Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd. It will be released on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read|Ahead of Ranveer Singh’s 83’s release, Kiccha Sudeep sends best wishes to team: Looking forward to seeing it