Ranveer Singh's hot pink beanie matching his shoes in airport look is the style game we're rooting for; PICS

Having made a massive impact in Saudi Arabia with his style and performance in 83, Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai on Friday morning with Deepika Padukone. After a few hours, Ranveer was once again spotted at Mumbai airport as he was leaving the city. This time, when Ranveer showed up at the airport, his stylish look certainly grabbed all the attention. The 83 star is already known for his offbeat and unique sartorial choices and he proved it once again.

As Ranveer stepped out of his luxury vehicle, he left everyone in awe with his cool and comfy style. The paparazzi caught up with him and clicked him in the frame. In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in a Drew House white hoodie with pants. But, what actually caught all the attention was his hot pink beanie matching his shoes. Ranveer slayed the hot pink shoes and beanie like a pro with a cool and comfy look. His yellow scarf and cool shades added another level of charm to the airport look.

Take a look:

Earlier, this week, Ranveer and Deepika had headed to Saudi Arabia for 83 promotions. They were joined by Kapil Dev, Romi Dev, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. Photos from the events in Saudi Arabia showcases Ranveer's stylish and unique outfit choices.

Talking about 83, the film stars Ranveer as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. It showcases Team India's journey to winning the Cricket World Cup in 1983. It also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. It will release on December 24, 2021.

Also Read|83: Ranveer Singh features on Burj Khalifa, Deepika Padukone can't keep her eyes off of him