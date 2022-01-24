Rashmika Mandanna in a Dharma film? Actress spotted with Karan Johar outside a restaurant; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is a sensation and her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. It will be no wrong in saying that the 25-year-old actress is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. Her latest flick Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun garnered so much appreciation and love. Now, people are willing to watch her in a Bollywood movie someday. To everyone’s surprise, the actress was spotted with producer Karan Johar in Mumbai on Monday evening and the union raises so many questions in the minds of her fans.

The duo was spotted outside a restaurant in the city. Rashmika opted for a black outfit and left her hair loose. Nonetheless to say, she looked gorgeous. On the other hand, Karan opted for an off duty look and wore a red sweatshirt. He completed his look with a pair of glasses. They both took different cars as they stepped out. None of them stopped by to pose for the paparazzi but Rashmika did acknowledge their presence by waving her hand from inside the car.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Rashmika was spotted at Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. She wore an oversized sweatshirt, paired up with blue shorts and white sliders. She added a pop of color to her look and wore a pink cap as well, adding more to her cuteness. A few days ago south Super star Vijay Devarakonda too arrived in Mumbai

On professional terms, Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun. She also has a Telugu film, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu alongside Sharwanand in her kitty.

