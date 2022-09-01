Raveena Tandon gets clicked with her daughter Rasha; Fans say 'she looks like Tara Sutaria'

Raveena Tandon is one of the popular actresses of the '90s. She has worked in movies such as Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Aunty No. 1, Anari No. 1, and others. Recently, the actress won the audience’s hearts with her performance in KGF: Chapter 2. To note, she has an army of fans on social media and they wait for photos to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Raveena was spotted with her daughter Rasha in the city. They visited actress Shilpa Shetty's residence for Ganpati Puja on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The mother-daughter duo looked stylish in ethnic outfits. However, it is Raveena's daughter Rasha's resemblance to actress Tara Sutaria that took over the internet. Fans claimed the same as well.

Check Ranveena and Rasha's photos here:

Check fans' comments here:

On the professional front, Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film became a massive hit and was loved by the viewers. Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, in the film, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by one of the most sought-after directors, Prashanth Neel.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in the film Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. It is directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and Binoy Gandhi.

