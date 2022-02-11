Raveena Tandon’s father passes away: Farah Khan and Ridhima Pandit arrive to pay their last respects

In what came as one of the most heartbreaking news, Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon breathed his last today, According to media reports, Raveena’s father passed away due to respiratory failure and died at his residence in Mumbai. He was 86. For the uninitiated, Ravi Tandon has been one of the popular filmmakers in Bollywood and directed movies like Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Majboor etc. While the news of his demise surfaced, friends and family were seen heading to his residence to pay their last respects.

Among these, Farah Khan Kunder and Ridhima Pandit were the first ones to arrive at offer condolences to Raveena and her family. While Farah happens to be Raveena’s close friend, Ridhima had worked with the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actress as her manager before she ventured into acting. To note, the news of Ravi Tandon’s demise had surfaced after Raveena shared a heartfelt note for her father on social media. Sharing some throwback pics with him, Raveena wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa”.

Soon after Raveena shared a post for her father, celebs like Madhur Bhandarkar, Neelam Kothari, Juhi Chawla and other celebs took to the comment section to mourn Ravi Tandon’s demise. Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti”. Madhur Bhandarkar also commented on the post and wrote, “My deepest condolences to you and your family members. #OmShanti”.

