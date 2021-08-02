Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza opt for traditional OOTD for Rumi Jafry's daughter's mehendi; PHOTOS

Filmmaker Rumi Jafry's daughter Alfia is all set to tie the knot and her pre-wedding ceremonies began on Sunday with a mehendi function. Rhea Chakraborty and , who will be seen in Rumi's film Chehre, were seen attending Alfia's mehendi ceremony. The two actresses seemed to have kept up with the yellow theme of the mehendi as they both were seen opting for similar hues like the bride-to-be, Alfia. The photos from the ceremony went viral on social media.

In the photos, we can see Alfia clad in a bright yellow sharara with stunning floral jewellery. In one of the photos, we can see Rhea posing next to her. Rhea could be seen opting for a yellow kurta with white embroidery over it. She teamed it up with white bottom and flats. Rhea was also seen sporting a white mask in the photos. On the other hand, Krystle is seen clad in a mustard yellow traditional outfit. She teamed it up with a matching mask.

Take a look at the photos:

In one of the photos, Krystle is seen posing with Chehre director Rumi at the mehendi ceremony. Rhea too is seen smiling away while posing with the bride-to-be and Krystle. Rumi is seen standing behind his daughter while the three girls pose together in the frame. Not just this, Alfia also shared several photos on her Instagram stories where she was seen enjoying her mehendi function with her close friends and family. Krystle also shared a video from inside the function where Alfia was seen shaking a leg to the music being played by a live band.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rumi's film Chehre is ready for release and a new release date is yet to be announced. Previously, the film was supposed to hit the screens on April 9, 2021. However, due to the second wave of COVID 19, it was postponed. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle, Rhea Chakraborty and others. It is produced by Anand Pandit. The trailer of the film received a great response owing to the thrilling twists of the story.

