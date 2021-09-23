Rhea Chakraborty makes sure to follow COVID 19 norms as she steps out in the city with her father; PICS

Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has been creating a lot of buzz with her stunning looks. The Jalebi actress has not just won hearts with her acting prowess and good looks but her fashion statements are also a thing among the fans. Rhea doesn’t miss a chance to make the heads turn with her style sense and panache. And today was now different when the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress was papped with her daddy.

In the pics, Rhea was seen dressed in a dark blue coloured t-shirt with a pic of a planet and had a quote regarding NASA written on it. The quote read as, “NASA for the benefit of all the human kind”. She kept her hair locks open and paired her t-shirt with dark coloured denim. Rhea completed her look with a silver sandals and a Louis Vitton bag. While her father was also papped in casuals, they were clicked while making their way out of the bank. Besides, given the COVID 19 pandemic, the father daughter duo was seen wearing masks as they had stepped out.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre. The movie happened to be a mystery thriller that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Chehre had hit the theatres on August 27 and the audience witnessed a face off between Emraan and Big B. To note, the movie had opened to mixed reviews by the audience.

Also Read: Wednesday Wisdom: Rhea Chakraborty starts the day on a positive note and urges fans to smile for the universe