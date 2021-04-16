Rhea Chakraborty opts for a breezy ethnic look and wears a mask, shield at the airport; See PHOTOS

Rhea Chakraborty was snapped at the airport on Friday afternoon as she headed out of the city. The Chehre star followed COVID 19 protocols with a mask and face shield as she left.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in the headlines for quite some time and this month, it was due to her film Chehre being postponed. Now, amid this, Rhea was snapped at the airport on Friday afternoon as she left the city and headed out. The Chehre actress kept it casual for her airport appearance and amid the rising cases of COVID 19, she also followed all protocols to protect herself from the virus. While the actress has been staying away from the media attention, her recent posts have been the talk of the town.

Amid this, she was caught in the frame by the paparazzi as she left town amid the Janta curfew. In the photos, Rhea is seen clad in a casual and breezy green kurta with Lucknawi work on it. Along with it, she teamed up a white palazzo and a pair of flats. She is also seen sporting a mask and a face shield to safeguard herself from COVID 19. Her hair was left open and she kept her makeup quite natural.

Rhea stopped at the airport gate and greeted the paparazzi. She interacted with them from a distance and then headed inside the airport to head out of the city.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the star recently visited the NCB office with brother Showik Chakraborty amid the probe related to the drug case post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Rumi Jafry's Chehre. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhanth Kapoor, and others. It is backed by Anand Pandit and was slated to release on April 9, 2021. However, due to the surge in COVID 19 cases, the film was postponed.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

