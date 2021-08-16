Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding party: Khushi Kapoor looks chic in a dress, Sanjay, Maheep keep it stylish

's sister & producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with Karan Boolani on Saturday in the presence of close family members at Anil Kapoor's house. Now, Anil Kapoor has welcomed other friends to celebrate Karan and Rhea's union by hosting a party at his house. , Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor & Jahaan Kapoor arrived to join the celebration. However, they arrived sans Shanaya Kapoor for the bash. The photos are out and everyone seems to have dressed to impress for the evening.

Khushi is seen clad in a printed white dress with a pink bag. Her makeup is kept classy and dewy for the evening with her cousins and family. Khushi rounded off her look with a pair of white heels. She posed for the paparazzi as she arrived at Anil Kapoor's house. On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor is seen opting for a casual look for the evening. Son Jahaan also opted for the casual route in a denim jacket with a white tee and black jeans. Maheep is seen opting for a printed floor-length dress for the evening with Rhea and Karan.

Take a look:

The report of the party by Anil for Rhea and Karan was confirmed a day back. A source had told Pinkvilla, "The family was always clear on keeping it an intimate affair. However, due to Covid-19 protocols, even the otherwise limited guest list had to be cut short. There were a lot of close family members and friends who could not attend the wedding. And for them, Anil Kapoor with daughters Sonam and Rhea are hosting an intimate dinner on Monday. It’s like a mini reception for the near and dear ones who couldn’t attend the wedding ceremony on Saturday."

On Monday, Rhea and Karan shared glimpses from their intimate wedding on social media and left everyone in awe of the opulence. Rhea, as a bride, donned white attire with matching necklaces and jewellery, while Karan opted for a Kunal Rawal designed bandhgala for the wedding. The photos of the newlyweds have now gone viral on social media.

