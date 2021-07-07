RIP Dilip Kumar: Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor meet Saira Banu to pay condolences & bid adieu to Tragedy King; PICS

One of the legends of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar has passed away today. Bollywood celebs have been reaching his residence to pay their condolences to Saira Banu and his loved ones. Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor were seen arriving among others.

The day brought with it the heartbreaking news of Dilip Kumar's demise at the age of 98 and as fans continue to mourn his loss, many are remembering his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. Several Bollywood celebs have been visiting Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's residence to pay their last respect to the legendary actor. Now, and Anil Kapoor were snapped arriving at his residence to offer their condolences to grieving Saira Banu.

In the photo, Karan can be seen reaching Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's residence to pay his last tribute to the legendary actor. Karan had also taken to his social media handle earlier during the day to mourn the loss of the legend. He had shared a photo and penned a tribute to him. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also is seen in the photos outside the legendary actor's house. He too met Saira Banu and offered his tribute to the thespian for the last time. Anil too had tweeted a special tribute to him on social media during the day.

Take a look:

Johnny Lever also was seen arriving after Karan and Anil to pay his last respect to the 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema. The senior actor left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday morning at the hospital. Last month, he was treated for bilateral pleural effusion after which he was discharged. However, last week, he was admitted to the hospital again. The senior actor had his wife Saira Banu by his side and his health updates were shared on his Twitter handle.

On Wednesday, his family friend confirmed the news of his demise on his Twitter handle. The legendary star's funeral will be held today at 4 PM and he will be laid to rest with full state honour.

