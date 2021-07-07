RIP Dilip Kumar: Maharashtra Police jawans gear up to give state honour to the legendary actor; PICS

As Dilip Kumar breathed his last today, the legendary star will be laid to rest with full state honours.

Dilip Kumar’s demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. The veteran actor, who had ruled millions of hearts in his career of five decades, bid a final adieu to the world on July 7 at the age of 98 years. He had died of prolonged age related issues and his demise has left the nation bereaved. And while the nation is mourning the loss, it is reported that Dilip Kumar’s last rites will take place at 5 pm in Mumbai and the legendary actor will be laid to rest with full state honours.

Now, as per the recent update, the jawans of Maharastra Police have arrived at Dilip Kumar’s residence to prepare to give state honours to the iconic star. The jawans were seen marching towards his house and also made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols as each one of them had their masks on. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aditya Thackeray had also met Saira Banu and paid his condolences on the demise of the legendary star.

Take a look at pics of Maharashtra Police jawans at Dilip Kumar’s residence.

Meanwhile, the social media is abuzz with tweets mourning the demise of Dilip Kumar. also remembered the veteran actor and called him the best actor as he hailed Dilip Kumar’s contribution to Indian cinema. Sharing a pic from an even in the part. Salman wrote, “Best actor Indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see … #RIP Dilip Saab”.

