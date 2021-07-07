RIP Dilip Kumar: Shabana Azmi reaches the late actor's home to pay tribute; PHOTOS

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The news of his demise left Bollywood saddened. Shabana Azmi was seen arriving at the Saira Banu and the late actor's house to bid him adieu.

As Bollywood tries to come to terms with the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his friends, family and well-wishers have begun arriving at his and Saira Banu's home to pay their last respects. Shabana Azmi was seen making her way to Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's house to pay a tribute to the late legend. On Wednesday morning, Dilip Kumar breathed his last and the news of his demise was announced on his Twitter handle by a family friend.

As soon as the news broke, tributes began pouring in on social media. Photos from the hospital of a heartbroken Saira Banu also came in. The senior actress was seen making her way home with the legendary actor's mortal remains. Soon after, Shabana Azmi was snapped arriving at their home. The senior actress was seen arriving at the late legend's residence immediately after Saira Banu arrived home from the hospital. The news of Dilip Kumar's demise has left everyone in the entertainment industry saddened.

As Saira Banu left with his mortal remains for home, the police were seen assisting her in clearing the road for the ambulance to go forth. Several Bollywood actors, directors and producers took to social media to mourn the loss of the legendary actor on social media.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness. Last month, he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital where he was treated for bilateral pleural effusion and was discharged after he got better. However, on Wednesday, he breathed his last and left the entire nation and industry mourning. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, , Vicky Kaushal, , Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Farhan Akhtar, and many others took to social media to pay their last respects to the legendary actor.

