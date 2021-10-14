Rise and Shine to Kartik Aaryan's stylish airport look in a customised name initial jacket; PHOTOS

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been in the headlines since yesterday as he announced his next film Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The handsome star managed to surprise his fans with the announcement and now, after leaving all excited, Kartik was snapped leaving the city early Thursday morning. The actor, who often steps out in casual attire, managed to make heads turn in a stylish look and his personalised attire seemed to grab all the attention at the airport on Thursday morning.

As Kartik got out of his car, the paparazzi at the airport caught up with him. The Dhamaka actor greeted the paps from a distance and was seen wearing a mask. However, later on, at the insistence of the paps, Kartik briefly removed his mask and posed for them. In the photos, Kartik is seen clad in a black customised jacket with the letter 'K' on it. He teamed it up with beige pants and matching shoes. He is also seen carrying a backpack as he headed out of the city.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actor's announcement on Wednesday about his next with Kriti titled Shehzada left his fans extremely excited. Kartik will be teaming up with director Rohit Dhawan for the first time and well, his fans are excited to see this collaboration.

Besides this, Kartik has a couple of films in his kitty now. This includes his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani, Tabu. He also has Freddy with Alaya F. The shooting of the film recently wrapped up in Mumbai. Kartik also will be seen in Captain India that will be directed by Hansal Mehta. Not just this, he also has a film with director Sameer Vidwans that was announced earlier this year. Apart from this, his film Dhamaka will be premiere digitally on Netflix.

Also Read|Kriti Sanon & Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, backed by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind & Aman Gill, gets 2022 release