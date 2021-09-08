Rise and shine to Ranveer Singh's bare chest suit and 2 ponytails airport look; PHOTOS

Mumbai airport was just turned into a fashion runway by who arrived in complete style as he headed out of the city. Known for his quirky and risqué fashion choices, Ranveer has always had the ability to nail unique looks like a pro. And on Wednesday, he just put this ability on display as he walked in at the airport in a bare-chested suit and 2 ponytails. The unique look didn't just make a stylish statement but proved once again why Ranveer is the King of quirky fashion in Bollywood.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen getting out of the car and the paparazzi immediately caught up with him. The '83 star appeared to be in a good mood in the morning as he walked in style at the airport. In the photos, he is seen clad in a blue suit with black leather shoes. He teamed it up with a mask, a cool pair of glares. Ranveer's 2 ponytails with his suit look certainly had our attention. As he walked towards the gate, Ranveer stopped to follow COVID 19 norms and pose for the paps before leaving the city.

Take a look:

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor managed to serve up a risqué yet stunning airport look on Wednesday morning and left fans in awe. Ranveer has previously also donned quirky looks at the airport and each time, he manages to make heads turn.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides this, he also has '83 with and Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up for release. Ranveer also has begun shooting for 's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . The film also stars Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. It is a romantic comedy that will be produced by Dharma Productions.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh’s new look for a photoshoot leaves Alia Bhatt, Zoya in awe; Arjun Kapoor calls him ‘Veer Leto’