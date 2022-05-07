Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia walk hand-in-hand as they step out for dinner date; PICS

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The lovebirds completed ten years of togetherness this year and are a perfect example of what a strong relationship looks like. The actors enjoy a massive fan following and are already ruling social media with their cute pictures and videos. In addition to this, their loved ones eagerly wait for their pictures to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, the paparazzi clicked Riteish and Genelia outside a restaurant in Bandra as the duo stepped out for a dinner date. The couple twinned in white as Genelia wore an off-white top with blue denim and on the other hand, Riteish opted for a white shirt with blue jeans for the outing. Undoubtedly, they were looking oh-so-stylish. They both were walking hand-in-hand when they were spotted by the paparazzi. The duo was kind enough to stop by and pose for the cameras.

See their photos here:

To note, Riteish and Genelia got married in the year 2012. The couple had a Maharashtrian and Christian wedding, according to the customs and traditions of both families. They have two sons together.

For the unversed, the Deshmukh couple is all set to make their comeback on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and had received appreciation from their fans and loved ones. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal the news that the two will be soon seen in a Shaad Ali film. In April 2022, T-Series took to their Twitter handle to share the first look of the film that is titled as ‘Mister Mummy’.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma in awe of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, calls them 'Most beautiful couple'