Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza exude charm in twinning outfits, Jim Sarbh serves looks at an event

With the COVID-19 restrictions finally getting lenient and the world returning to the way it was, we often spot our dearest celebrities at mega-event these days. Of course, the people of tinsel town never disappoint - their exquisite fashion sense always stun their audience and admirers. On April 28, an official event was organised by Amazon Prime India to announce numerous upcoming titles on the platform. Numerous celebrities attended the event and absolutely dazzled it. We spotted the cutest couple around the block, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, the oh-so-hot Jim Sarah and also our lovely Vivek Oberoi at the event.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza won hearts with their matching outfits. Genelia wore a stylish checkered pantsuit and looked stunning. Her hair was done in a sleek pony with her bangs covering her face. On the other hand, Riteish sported a shirt with the same pattern as that of Genelia’s and wore a blue satin suit over it. The couple’s eccentric attire amazed us. Talking about Jim Sarbh, well… he looked dreamy. He really played with soft colours in his outfit that made him look just too handsome. He wore a pink and purple shirt with jeans. He will be next seen in the second instalment of the mega-successful series Made in Heaven 2.

Take a look at the pics:

Coming to Vivek Oberoi, Vivek looked dashing in his smart and sophisticated attire. He wore 50 shades of blue and we aren’t complaining! He looked amazing in his light blue tee that he paired up with a navy blue coat.

