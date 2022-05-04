Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi & others glam up Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma's Eid party; PICS

Actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted a star-studded Eid party. According to the Times of India, Salman Khan’s Eid party is hosted by his sister Arpita this year. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” a source was quoted saying to TOI. It was a starry affair as celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and others marked their presence at the bash.

Just a while ago, several other A-listers from the industry glammed up the event. Riteish Deshmukh arrived with his wife Genelia Deshmukh. The duo looked beautiful in traditional attire. Neha Dhupia looked pretty in a red color traditional suit while her husband Angad Bedi wore ethnic wear. Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a vision in white as she arrived for the party. Abhimanyu Dassani too came for the bash.

Apart from them, the lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were also spotted by the paparazzi. Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Chunky Pandey, designer Manish Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, and others looked radiant as they marked their presence. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan also looked hot in ethnic wear. Click here to watch Ibrahim’s entry.

A few hours ago, Salman Khan too arrived for Arpita and Aayusha’s party at their residence. He looked dapper as he wore a black shirt with blue denim. The actor also stopped by to pose for the cameras.

