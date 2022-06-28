Rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh keep it casual & comfy as they get clicked in the city; PICS

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh might just be a few films old but they never fail to impress the fans with each of their public appearances. The duo shared the screen space in the OTT web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye and got lots of praise for their performances. The audience also liked their chemistry in the web show. And, now they are rumoured to be dating. However, none of them has spilled any beans on it yet. They both enjoy massive fan following and are considered as one of the most promising new generation actors.

Just a few hours ago, Sunny and Sharvari were spotted together in the city. For the outing, they opted for casual yet comfy outfits. Speaking about Sharvari's look, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress donned an all-black comfy attire. She completed her look with sunglasses, a bag, and neutral-toned sliders. On the other hand, Sunny, who is the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal wore a white t-shirt with blue denim pants. He completed his look with a cap and white sneakers. They both acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and posed for the cameras.

Check Sunny and Sharvari's photos here:

On the work front, Sunny Kaushal was last seen in Shiddat with Radhika Madan. Apart from Radhika and Sunny, Shiddat also featured Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the leads. It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films.

Next, Sunny has Mili with Janhvi Kapoor. It is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Sharvari Wagh Birthday: Rumored BF Sunny Kaushal, Ananya Panday & more pen heartfelt notes