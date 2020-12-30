Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani keep it sporty as they leave for New Year's vacay; PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted leaving together from the Mumbai airport today. The rumoured couple kept it casual as they headed out for the holidays.

It seems like the entire Bollywood is headed out of Mumbai to ring in the New year 2021 and now, after & , and , another duo has headed out and it is rumoured couple and Kiara Advani. The rumoured lovebirds were spotted at the airport together as they reportedly headed to the Maldives for the New Year celebrations. Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be together for the longest time and whenever they get spotted together, their fans go berserk.

On Wednesday morning, Sidharth and Kiara were seen heading out of the city from the Mumbai airport. In the photos, Sidharth is seen clad in an orange trackpant with a black tee and a silver jacket. The handsome star is seen sporting a backpack and black mask. Along with it, he added a cool pair of sneakers and shades. On the other hand, Kiara is seen sporting a cool look as she joined rumoured beau Sidharth for a year-end vacay.

In the photos, Kiara is seen clad in a white tank top with trackpants and sneakers. She is seen sporting a bucket hat with cool tote bag. She kept her mask on while she walked with Sidharth to the airport gate.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's airport photos:

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara are already popular with several fan clubs who ship them as a couple whenever their photos surface on the internet. The two will be seen next in Shershaah. The film is a biopic based on Captain Vikram Batra's life, a Kargil War hero. Kiara will be seen playing the leading lady in the film while Sidharth will be playing the war hero. It is helmed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by .

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani won't put Sidharth Malhotra on Tinder, blushes when asked about him; Watch Video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×