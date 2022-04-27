Runway 34 screening: Suniel Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan & others dress stylishly for the event; PICS

Ahead of the release of Runway 34, the makers of the much-anticipated film organised a star-studded screening at the Yash Raj Films Studio in the city on April 26. To note, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in the key roles and is directed by Devgn himself. The movie will hit theatres on April 29. For the screening, several A-listers from the industry marked their presence in their most fashionable outfits.

Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in a red dress. She acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras. Kartik Aaryan looked crisp as he arrived for the event. Actor Suniel Shetty too got clicked out outside the YRF studio. Riteish Deshmukh was spotted with his wife Genelia Deshmukh. Apart from them, actor-host Kapil Sharma too marked his presence at the screening event.

See photos here:

Speaking about Runway 34, Ajay Devgn will play the role of a pilot and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen stepping into the shoes of a lawyer Narayan Vedant in the movie.

Reportedly, the movie is inspired by the true events of the Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015, after facing difficulties landing at Cochin International Airport due to bad weather. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Heropanti 2'.

