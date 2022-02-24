Salman Khan amps up his airport style in black leather jacket; PHOTOS

Salman Khan is ruling Bollywood for over two decades and hence needs no introduction. He has several hit movies in his kitty including Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrani Bhaijaan, Tere Naam and others. He enjoys a massive fan following and his loved ones call him ‘Bhai’. And they are always eager for his pictures to go out in the public domain. Just a while back, the paparazzi clicked Salman at Mumbai airport. He looked handsome as usual as he smiled for cameras.

In the photos, Salman Khan was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and paired it up with black jeans. He threw a black leather jacket to complete his look. He looked handsome and dapper. Salman also acknowledged the paparazzi at the airport and smiled at the cameras. To note, the actor has recently finished the Delhi schedule of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 and had returned to bay along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Previously, they shot the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s photos:

Last month, Salman Khan was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. He took the opportunity to share the news with his fans on ‘gram. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared the photo from the award function on ‘gram. In the photo, he was seen holding the prestigious award. While sharing the photograph, the Ek Tha Tiger actor wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”

