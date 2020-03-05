Salman Khan engrossed in talks with Prabhudheva & Disha Patani spotted in two looks on Radhe sets; See PHOTOS

Salman Khan and Disha Patani are busy with the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Mumbai. On Thursday, they were spotted on the sets. While Salman was snapped with director Prabhudheva, Disha was seen sporting two different looks. Check out the photos.

An upcoming film that has the nation’s attention is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring and . While the shoot has been going on since November, Salman and Disha are not in the last leg and as per reports, soon we can expect Radhe shoot to wrap up as well. However, amidst the shooting in Mumbai, often Salman and Disha are spotted on the streets of the city. Last night’s photos of Salman driving in a jeep on Radhe sets went viral on social media.

On Thursday, Salman and Disha were spotted in Mumbai while shooting for the action drama. In the photos, while Salman can only be seen in one of the pictures, Disha is seen flaunting two different looks for the shoot. In one photo, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood is seen clad in a casual tee and jeans while walking with his team and director Prabhudheva. In another photo, we can see Prabhudheva and his team talking to each other while Salman is walking ahead of them.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Salman Khan drives away mid week blues in a jeep as he shoots for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai)

Disha is seen clad in a white top with a blue skirt and her hair can be seen styled with curls in them. In another photo, Disha is seen in a green top and ripped jeans with boots. Her pet dog can also be seen in the frame on the sets of Radhe.

Check out Salman and Disha's Radhe shoot photos:

While the photos surely are adding to the excitement for Salman Khan starrer, fans of the superstar are loving the glimpses from the sets too. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and was announced back in November 2019. Photos from the muhurat Puja were also shared on social media by Disha. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to be released on May 22, 2020.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More