Salman Khan looks Dabangg and joyous as he dons a warm smile for paps on his 56th birthday; PICS

Salman Khan has clocked another year today, on the 27th of December, 2021. Every year, the actor hosts a grand birthday bash for family friends. Tonight is no different, as the actor rings in his 56th birthday in the presence of his family member and friends from the tinsel town of Bollywood. Many celebrities were spotted by the paparazzi as they made their way into Salman’s farmhouse at Panvel. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Maniesh Paul, and Sangeeta Bijlani are but a few names who were seen making a stylish appearance at the star-studded affair. Salman Khan too posed for pictures on his birthday night.

A few moments back, Salman posed for the media who were waiting to photograph him on his birthday night. The Dabangg actor looked super stylish as he made a statement in casuals. He donned a black full-sleeved tee, and dark brown trousers. Salman layered up with a black jacket with white faux-fur on his collar. As the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance, Salman smiled warmly for pictures.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s photos from his birthday:

In other news, a shocking incident was reported yesterday morning when Salman was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor was immediately rushed to a hospital, however, he was out of danger as the snake was luckily a non-venomous one. He was soon discharged from the hospital after six hours.

On the work front, Salman is currently juggling between shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif, and the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3; To play a RAW officer