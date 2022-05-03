Salman Khan looks dapper as he arrives for Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma's Eid bash; PICS

On the happiest occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma threw a star-studded bash at their residence. According to a report published in the Times of India, Salman Khan’s Eid party is hosted by his sister Arpita this year. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” a source was quoted saying to TOI.

Just a while back, Salman arrived to attend the party at her sister’s house. He looked dapper as he wore a black shirt with blue denim. The actor also stopped by to pose for the cameras. Earlier, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others too arrived to attend the gala event.

Take a look:

Earlier today, the Kick actor greeted his fans on the holy occasion of Eid. The actor appeared on the balcony of his house Galaxy Apartments, in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was seen waving at fans gathered outside his house for a glance of the superstar. The actor donned a navy-blue kurta for the special occasion.

Speaking about his professional career, Salman will be next seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles.

