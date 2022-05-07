Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Uddhav Thackeray & others attend film Dharmaveer's trailer launch

With the COVID-19 restrictions finally lifted up, we often spot our beloved celebrities as they gather for grand events. Today, a huge promotional event for the trailer launch of the Marathi movie Dharmaveer. The event was attended by many notable celebrities and eminent personalities. Bollywood’s bhai Salman Khan was spotted who increased the temperature with his smart fashion sense. We also saw Riteish Deshmukh at the event. Moreover, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray attended the event along with his son, Aaditya Thackeray.

In the pictures, Salman Khan absolutely won our hearts with his dapper look. He wore an all-black, formal attire. He sported a black coat with black pants and dress shoes. As he posed for the camera with a smile on his face, Salman took our breath away. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh opted for a casual and smart outfit. He wore a white-on-white outfit: A white shirt with neon detailing along with white pants. Let us tell you, Riteish liked quite dapper. CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray looked smart in ethnic wear.

Take a look at the PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Maneesh Sharma’s Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 is almost completed, SK also has Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. Recently, Pinkvilla revealed that Salman will commence shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali from 15 May. Moreover, Salman Khan also has Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his kitty. Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed to Pinkvilla that he will start penning the script for the sequel from May 2022.

