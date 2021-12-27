Salman Khan’s Birthday: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Bobby Deol & others arrive for star studded party

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday tonight. It’s indeed a special night for the actor, as he was discharged from the hospital earlier today after being bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse. While the actor is all fine now, he is throwing a big birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse tonight. Like every year, this time too, Salman will be surrounded by friends and family on December 27th. The paparazzi photographed Salman Khan, who looked dapper in his all-black look featuring a black tee, trousers, and a jacket with a white faux-fur collar.

A few moments back, the paparazzi photographed a the who’s who of the tinsel town of Bollywood as they arrived at Salman Khan’s 56th birthday party. There’s hardly any doubt that it’s going to be a grand and happening night at the Dabangg actor’s Panvel farmhouse tonight. The paparazzi photographed the likes of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Sangeeta Bijlani as they arrived for the party. Salman’s trusted bodyguard Shera, and reputed producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and his wife were photographed too. Furthermore, the paps spotted Maniesh Paul and Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri as well.

According to reports in Times Of India, Salman Khan was at his Panvel farmhouse, when early this morning a snake bit him. The snake was thankfully a non-venomous snake, hence nothing major happened to Salman but he was rushed to the nearby hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. Fortunately, the actor was all okay and was discharged this morning at around 9 AM after receiving treatment.

At the work front, the actor is juggling between shooting for Bigg Boss 15 and Tiger 3.