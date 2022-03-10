Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets clicked in chic casuals as she arrives in Mumbai; PICS

Be it fashion or fitness goals, South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is here to serve it all. She aces every outfit like a true fashionista. Each post on her social media garners the attention of lots of her audience. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is quite transparent on Instagram and shares each and every update of her life with her fans on it. Also, her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the actress got papped at Mumbai airport as she arrived in the city just a while back.

In the photos, Samantha can be seen pulling off a chic casual look. She donned a white top with blue denim. She completed her look with a white jacket and a chic bun. Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, she also wore a black mouth mask. Nonetheless to say, she was looking every inch beautiful and surely served some major airport look goals. Samantha also blessed her fans with selfies at the airport. See video here.

See Samantha’s pictures here:

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the much-awaited rom-com.

Besides, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar and she also has signed her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love recently. Samantha is currently busy with the shooting of Yashoda, directed by Hari Shankar and Hari Narayan.

ALSO READ: Samantha is one happy girl in the latest photos as she spends time with her bestie at the beach