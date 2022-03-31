Samantha Ruth Prabhu oozes comfort & style in orange top and denim as she gets clicked at airport; PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. Apart from it, she is a true fashionista and also a fitness freak. Each post on her social media garners the attention of lots of her audience. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is quite transparent on Instagram and shares each and every update of her life with her fans on it. Also, her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the actress got papped at Mumbai airport as she arrived in the city just a while back.

In the photos, Samantha can be seen pulling off a comfy yet stylish outfit. She wore an orange top with blue denim. She left her long tresses loose and kept her makeup natural. Nonetheless to say, she was looking every inch beautiful and surely served some major airport look goals.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s photos here:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively told that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. This is Varun’s first and Samantha’s second collaboration with Raj and DK. The filmmakers have worked with the actress earlier in The Family Man 2. Varun and Samantha will start shooting for the movie in July this year.

“If there are no further challenges because of the pandemic, then Citadel’s shoot will begin from July this year. It will kickstart in Mumbai and then will be shot at a few foreign locations. The makers intend to shoot in some parts of Europe, however they will finalise the exact locations after the recee, which is expected to begin soon. Meanwhile, casting for other supporting parts is going on,” informed a source close to the development.

