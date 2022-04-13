Sanjay Dutt proves ‘age is just a number’ as he gets clicked in floral printed shirt in the city; PICS

Sanjay Dutt needs no introduction as his decades-long Bollywood career is enough for it. He is one of such actors whose looks and personality still impress a thousand people. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him either on the silver screen or in real life. His loved ones wait for his pictures to go out in the public domain and Sanju Baba never fails to impress them. A few hours ago, the paparazzi clicked the Khal Nayak actor in the city and by looking at the photographs, it would not be wrong in saying that he perfectly proves that ‘age is just a number’ for him.

He was spotted outside a restaurant in Worli. In the photos, Sanjay Dutt can be seen donning a floral shirt with black denim. Nonetheless to say, he wore a perfect Summer-ready outfit. The actor also flaunted his biceps and triceps as he posed for a while for the shutterbugs. With a french-cut beard and well-groomed hair, the Sadak actor was serving major style goals for all the fashionistas.

See Sanjay Dutt’s photos here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2 along with Yash and Raveena Tandon. It is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF. The movie is set to make its theatrical release on the 14th of April. Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer and Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor of the film. Ravi Basrur has rendered the tunes for KGF: Chapter 2. This highly hyped Kannada flick will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Currently, the star-cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote their forthcoming venture.

