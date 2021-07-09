  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan adds a classy touch of NYPD to her stylish airport look; Smiles as she tows her suitcase; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan took off from Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon in complete New York style. The Atrangi Re star left fans gushing over her smile as she waved to the paparazzi.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2021 01:42 pm
Sara Ali Khan adds a classy touch of NYPD to her stylish airport look; Smiles as she tows her suitcase; PHOTOS
Actress Sara Ali Khan has been in the headlines lately owing to her photo clicked by her Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar. Now, on Friday, she was spotted leaving the city from Mumbai as she headed out. The thing that immediately caught everyone's attention at the airport as Sara arrived was her quirky yet chic airport look. On top of it, it appeared that the star had taken some inspiration from the New York Police Department for her airport look. 

As Sara reached the airport, she got out of her car and greeted the paparazzi. What left everyone in awe was the fact that she towed her own suitcase at the airport while walking towards the gate. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a blue denim jumpsuit with white sneakers and black mask. She took inspiration from the NYPD and added a touch of them to her airport look with their quirky blue cap. It had the initials 'NYPD' on them. 

Take a look:

Sara smiled and greeted the paparazzi warmly as she walked to the gate of the airport. She smiled and waved everyone goodbye as she headed inside the gate for her flight. 

Meanwhile, Sara recently uploaded a photo of her clicked by Atrangi Re's Akshay as she gave all a glimpse of her character in the upcoming film. The film also stars Dhanush with Akshay and Sara. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara reportedly will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film will be helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan shares a stunning BTS PIC clicked by ‘Atrangi Re’ costar Akshay Kumar

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

