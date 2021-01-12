Sara Ali Khan adds a pop of colour to the dull week in hues of neon as she poses for paps in filmcity; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan was snapped by the paparazzi in the filmcity in Mumbai. The gorgeous Atrangi Re star proved to be a total stunning in a vibrant outfit.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is quite the fashion icon among her fans and every time she steps out on the red carpet, she manages to make heads turn. Recently, she returned to Mumbai and kept it classy yet simple in a white ethnic OOTD that she teamed up with a yellow dupatta. However, today, Sara proved her love for colours with her outfit as she stepped out in filmcity and struck several poses for the paparazzi. The gorgeous star surely left all gawking as her colourful outfit drew all the attention.

In the photos, Sara was snapped at Filmcity in Mumbai. She is seen clad in hues of neon as she was busy in the shoot. The Atrangi Re star is seen clad in a blue crop top with a neon green skirt. She teamed it up with a hot pink blazer and neon green heels. Her nail paint matched with her light blue top and managed to grab eyeballs. As she smiled and posed for the paparazzi, Sara looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictures.

The chic look surely would become a favourite among the female fans of the gorgeous star. She kept her makeup dewy and natural and her hair was left open.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with . The film was released on an OTT platform and was helmed by David Dhawan. Now, she will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The music is composed by AR Rahman and it is penned by Himanshu Sharma.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

