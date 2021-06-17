Sara Ali Khan is all smiles for the paps as she exits her dance class; PHOTOS

Back on Track: On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan was snapped after she attended her dance class and was heading home. The star recently began stepping out again post the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions were eased out.

Actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be getting back into her work mode since the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions have been reduced in the state. We can say this as the Simmba star has been snapped a couple of times this week when she headed for her workout sessions since gyms have opened up as a part of the unlock. Now, on Thursday, ditching her gym, Sara seems to have opted for a dance session and post the same, she was snapped by the paparazzi.

In the photos, Sara can be seen walking out of her dance class with a smile on her face. She is seen clad in a grey hoodie that had 'Columbia' written over it. With it, she teamed up a pair of pink shorts. The Simmba star is also seen holding a folded blue mat in her hands as she walked towards her car. Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Sara is seen sporting a white mask and her hair neatly tied up in a ponytail.

Take a look:

As she saw the paparazzi, she smiled at them and maintained her distance amid the pandemic. Post the photos, she sat in her car and headed home. The actress has been snapped a couple of times this week as she headed to work out at her gym.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with . She will now be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara reportedly is also a part of Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan makes sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols as she steps out in the city

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×