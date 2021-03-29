Sara Ali Khan is all smiles as she gets snapped by paparazzi while entering her Pilates gym in the city: PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan got snapped today by paps wearing cool shorts and a tee as she was spotted outside her pilates class on Holi.

Holi or not, Sara Ali Khan never misses out on her fitness routine. The Kedarnath actress was spotted by paparazzi outside her pilates classes in the city wearing grey shorts, a printed white tee, and a black mask. Looking stunning as well, she posed for the many shutterbugs who were waiting outside her gym. The Love Aaj Kal actress was carrying a grey bag which complimented her overall casual attire. Sara was also wearing specs when she came out of the car and donned yellow slippers and also a wonderfully positive smile.

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast and has gone through a drastic weight loss before starting her journey in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath in 2018. Since then, she has proved her mettle with films like Simmba starring , Coolie No. 1 with , and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara is currently shooting back-to-back films for high-profile projects and has recently wrapped up the production for Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and .

Directed by Anand L. Rai, Atrangi Re would have completed its shooting schedule last year but due to the spread of COVID, the production was halted and later got resumed when things started to get back to normal. This A.R Rahman musical is seeing the trio of Akshay, Dhanush, and Sara for the first time on screen. Anand Rai’s last venture Zero with Shahrukh Khan did not prove to be a major success at the box office but an exciting project like Atrangi Re is making fans hold their breaths for a tentative August 2021 release.

