Sara Ali Khan attends her Pilates class in a cheerful mood & vibrant hues of pink; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan headed for her workout session on Thursday in a cheerful mood. The actress was snapped before her workout in a vibrant OOTD whilst adhering to COVID 19 protocols.
June 25, 2021
Sara Ali Khan at the gym Sara Ali Khan attends her Pilates class in a cheerful mood & vibrant hues of pink; PHOTOS
Keeping up with her fitness regimen, Sara Ali Khan was seen making her way to her Pilates class on Thursday afternoon. However, this time, she seemed to be in a cheerful mood ahead of her class. The Simmba star recently resumed her workout sessions again post the lockdown and every time she heads out, Sara ensures she follows COVID 19 appropriate behaviour with proper mask and social distancing in place. Once again, as she headed to work out at her Pilates session, Sara followed the protocols and even interacted with the paps.

As the actress got out of her car, she was called out by the paparazzi for photos. Obliging them, Sara waved to them from a distance and smiled. She is seen clad in a grey tank top with hot pink pair of shorts. With this, she is also seen carrying a pink and white bag to complete her gym look. Amid the pandemic, she is also seen sporting a customised black mask with her initials 'SAK' on them. The actress greeted the paps from a distance in a cheerful mood before heading inside for her workout. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has finished shooting for Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will star Sara in a double role and when the shoot got over, she had shared many unseen photos on social media with Akshay, Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and penned by Himanshu Sharma. Apart from this, Sara reportedly will star in The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

close