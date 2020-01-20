Sara Ali Khan begins her week on a cheerful note as she sweats it out at Pilates class; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan was snapped outside her gym on Monday afternoon. The Love Aaj Kal star looked cheerful as she began her week on a healthy note. Check it out.

Gym seems to be an important part of Bollywood stars’ lifestyle as they like to stay active and fit. Among the fitness lovers in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan’s name shines right at the top. Come what may, Sara will hit the gym everyday when she is in the city. Not just this, with each day at the gym, the Love Aaj Kal star wins the internet with her gym looks. From casual tights with top to ethnic attire, Sara has a host of gym looks which girls can’t stop fawning over.

On Monday afternoon, Sara was snapped post her gym session. The diva looked gorgeous as she posed in front of her car. The Love Aaj Kal actress seemed in a cheerful mood as she posed for photos. In the pictures, we can see Sara sporting a chic look in a black top with jogger shorts and sneakers. Along with this, Sara’s tee read, ‘Pilates girl’ which seems to be her fitness mantra nowadays. Her silver bag was the perfect accessory for gym time and Sara’s sweet smile stole the show.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. On the weekend, Sara promoted her film with Kartik Aaryan on Bigg Boss 13. Love Aaj Kal is the story of Zoe and Veer in 2020 and compares it with a love story in 1990. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars a second lead actress Arushi Sharma. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and the trailer got an overwhelming response from fans. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

