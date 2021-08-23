Sara Ali Khan begins a new week in a bright gym look; Malaika Arora looks pumped post workout; PHOTOS

Monday is mostly the day when people get back to the grind and in Btown too, celebs try to start their week on an active note. Speaking of this, on Monday afternoon, Sara Ali Khan and were snapped by the paparazzi in the city as they headed home post their workout session. Malaika, who is known to be one of the fittest stars, seemed to have hit the gym hard post a fun weekend with and her close friends. Sara too began the day with her regular Pilates session.

In the photos, Sara is seen making her way to her car post her workout session. She is seen clad in a white crop top with bright pink shorts. Sara teamed up a shiny tote bag with her gym look and managed to make heads turn. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Sara also ensured that she follows COVID 19 protocols. She waved to the paps from a distance and had kept her mask on as she left for home.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Malaika was seen walking out of her Yoga class after a workout session. The diva opted for an all black athleisure look. She is seen clad in a black tee with shorts and white sneakers. Along with it, Malaika maintained her distance from the paps and was seen sporting a matching mask.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, she will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal.

On the other hand, Malaika had a relaxing weekend with Arjun and her friends. On Monday, as Arjun announced his next film Kuttey, Malaika rooted for him in a post.

