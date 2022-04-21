Sara Ali Khan blends comfort with fashion as she steps out in a beautiful yellow attire; PICS

Whenever Sara Ali Khan steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with their exquisite fashion sense and of course, Wednesday was no different. Sara Ali Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Though she just has a few movies under her belt, the actress has managed to make an impact on all of us. She has proved her mettle and has now become people’s favourite. She is also super active on her Instagram where she loves to charm people with her beauty, wit and humour. Today, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actress was spotted at Ad Shoot in Bandra, Mumbai.

Of course, Sara Ali Khan managed to take our breath away with her gorgeousness. She looked stunning in her breezy, casual outfit. She wore an adorable yellow outfit with red tassels. She left her wavy hair open and it framed her face beautifully. Her cute smile was her best accessory. The actress sweetly posed for the shutterbugs as she stepped inside her car and waved at them as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her much-awaited movie Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. Gaslight is being helmed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan, who had also worked on Taurani’s Bhoot Police that featured Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. Sara will also be seen next opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. It seems Sara has a busy year ahead of her and we are super excited to see her in action.

