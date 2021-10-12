Sara Ali Khan brightens up the day in floral ethnic wear as she heads to Maddock office; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress her fans with her stylish looks. Be it western wear or traditional attire, she manages to nail each style like a pro and leaves young girls inspired. Speaking of this, for her recent outing in the city, Sara opted for a simple floral ethnic look and well, manages to not only make an impression but also shell out style goals. The actress headed out on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting in the city for meeting at Maddock films and well was caught in the frame by the paparazzi.

In the photos, Sara can be seen clad in a white kurta with floral motifs on it. She teamed it up with a churidaar and punjabi jutti. Her hair was left open and Sara was seen sans makeup. The Simmba star opted for a minimalist look for the day with her traditional attire. However, despite keeping things simple, Sara managed to mesmerise her fans with her pretty look for the day. As she got out of her car, she smiled and waved to the paparazzi from a distance.

Meanwhile, Sara recently returned to Mumbai after a quick Udaipur trip. Her photos from the city of lakes took over the internet and fans loved every bit of them. Previously, Sara had travelled to Kashmir, Ladakh and the Maldives.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The star will reportedly be seen in a double role in the film. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. It is reportedly heading for a Netflix release amid the ongoing pandemic.

