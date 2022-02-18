Sara Ali Khan brightens up Friday with pink look; Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi opt for athleisure for Pilates; PHOTOS

Friday seemed to be quite a busy day for the paps as many celebs stepped out in the city. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shibani Dandekar, the paps didn't miss anyone who headed out in the city. And now, three young starlets were seen at their Pilates class and they are none other than Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. While Janhvi and Sara were seen leaving separately after their workout sessions, Khushi was spotted arriving for her Pilates class.

In the photos, Sara is seen making her way to the car after her workout session. The Atrangi Re star opted for a bright pink anarkali printed suit with matching Punjabi juttis. She left her hair open and opted for a black mask to round off her look. Leaving her hair open, Sara managed to make heads turn in her ethnic look as she headed home after her morning workout. On the other hand, Janhvi was seen quickly exiting after her class. She was seen holding a bottle of water in her hand.

On the other hand, Khushi was spotted arriving right after Janhvi left. In the photos, Khushi is seen clad in a casual top with tights for her Pilates session. She is seen talking over the phone while getting out of the car. However, she acknowledged the paps from a distance and headed inside. The star is soon to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's film on the comic Archies. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are reportedly going to debut with Khushi in it.

Sara, on the work front, will be seen next with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's romcom. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and was shot in Indore. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

