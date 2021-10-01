Sara Ali Khan is in complete Friday mood as she cheerfully waves to paps post Pilates; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan seemed to be in weekend mode as she was snapped leaving her Pilates class in a cheerful mode. The Simmba actress is among the stars who ensure that they keep up with their fitness routines no matter what. Sara often is seen making her way to her Pilates class and over the past few days, she was snapped with Janhvi Kapoor after the two spent time working out at the class. However, on Friday, Sara was seen making her way home all by herself after her workout session.

In the photos, Sara is seen walking out of her building and heading straight to her car. However, she stopped near her car door and waved to the paps. Sara maintained her distance amid the ongoing pandemic and even kept up her black and white printed mask. However, one could make out that Sara was smiling at the paps while waving them goodbye. She is seen clad in a grey tank top in the photos and her hair is neatly tied up in a plait. Sara seemed to be in a good mood post her workout as she headed home.

Take a look:

Recently, Sara was in the headlines as she penned an encouraging note for her close friend Radhika Madan on social media for her upcoming film release Shiddat. Sara reviewed her film and loved her performance along with Sunny Kaushal's act.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film's dubbing is going on and Sara is often seen heading for the same. The film will reportedly head for a Netflix release. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

