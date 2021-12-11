Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush deck up in stylish hues of black and white for Atrangi Re promotion; PHOTOS

Atrangi Re, a much-awaited film starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, is all set to release this month. Amid all the buzz about the film, Sara and Dhanush have kicked off promotions in full swing. The popular South actor was snapped in the city with Sara as they headed to promote their upcoming film. The actress was in New Delhi till yesterday for promotions with Akshay Kumar and returned to Mumbai on Saturday morning. She was snapped at the private airport with Akshay.

Now, on Saturday evening, Sara was seen heading for Atrangi Re promotions with Dhanush. Both the stars decked up in stylish avatars and managed to make heads turn. Sara is seen clad in a black and white quirky midi dress with black heels. She teamed it up with perfect makeup for the evening and her hair was left loose. Sara posed for the paps and left everyone in awe. On the other hand, Dhanush was seen clad in a black formal suit. The handsome star posed for paps before heading for promotions.

Talking about Atrangi Re, Sara, Dhanush and Akshay will be seen together in the film. The trailer managed to leave the audience intrigued about the character. In a chat with IANS, Akshay revealed why he took up a small role in the film. He said, "The character was small but I liked it so much that I told Anand L. Rai that I will do it and he was also shocked to hear how I said 'yes' to this. For me, if I like the script even if I have a small role like how I did a film like 'Khakee', my character dies after the interval but I did it. I have done so many films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' I didn't have a heroine even in 'Hera Pheri'. I do such films because I like them...I was also excited to get a chance to work with Anand L. Rai."

Meanwhile, the film is all set for release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar.

