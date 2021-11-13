Sara Ali Khan goes the floral way in ethnic wear post Pilates; Vicky Kaushal keeps it casual for meeting; PICS

Weekends are quite busy for our Btown celebs as some head to workout and others may be busy with work commitments. Speaking of this, on Saturday afternoon, two of the popular stars, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were snapped in the city while they headed out and about their work. While Sara was seen making her way out after the Pilates session, Vicky was seen heading for a work meeting at a production banner's office. Both the stars made heads turn with their OOTD.

Sara was seen heading out after sweating it out at the Pilates class. In the photos, we can see Sara walking towards her car in a cheerful mood. The Simmba star kept her distance from the paps and acknowledged them with a smile and wave. Sara is seen clad in a white floral kurta with matching bottom and a pink dupatta. She teamed up a Punjabi jutti with her ethnic look. Not just this, her mask too had a floral twist to it. The star smiled and posed before leaving the Pilates class.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Vicky was seen stepping out of his car and heading inside Maddock Films office. The URI actor made heads turn in his cool and casual look for the day. In the photos, Vicky is seen clad in a black tee with grey sweatpants and sneakers. He teamed up a black cap, cool pair of sunglasses and a brown backpack to complete his look. The actor posed for the paps from a distance and headed inside.

Take a look:

Over the past few days, rumours have been coming in that Sara and Vicky will be teaming up for a project. The two have been snapped together this week and their video of exiting a meeting while laughing went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Vicky has been making it to the headlines due to his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif.

Also Read|Amidst wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveals he wants a wife who ‘makes you feel at home’