Sara Ali Khan greets paps with 'namaste' in a gorgeous desi avatar as she steps out on Dussehra; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan is quite the inspiration when it comes to her gorgeous ethnic looks and on Dussehra, the star donned her best to step out. The Simmba actress was seen making her way to the T-Series office in the city on Dussehra and as she arrived, Sara greeted the paps in her signature way. For those who are fans of Sara Ali Khan, they may be aware that Sara's signature way to greet the paps is her 'namaste' and well, on Dussehra, the star opted for the same.

In the photos, Sara is seen getting out of her car and greeting the paps warmly on Dussehra. She is seen sporting a printed white and purple kurta with matching churidar. Sara added matching purple bangles to go with her desi look and was seen sporting white Punjabi jutti to round off her look. The star maintained her distance from the paps and was seen wearing a mask. Sara also was seen with a tika on her forehead and her hair were pulled back in a ponytail.

Take a look:

Earlier, Sara penned a lovely wish on her Instagram handle and sent out love to her fans on Dussehra. The actress shared a lovely photo in pink ethnic wear with her Dussehra wish and left everyone mesmerised.

Meanwhile, last night, Sara was seen heading for the Sardar Udham screening with her mum Amrita Singh. The mother-daughter duo was seen arriving at the screening together. They posed for the paps and made heads turn with their gorgeous OOTN. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Also Read|It's a 'Happy Dussehra' as Sara Ali Khan mesmerises in a desi look, offers prayers to 'dispel all gloom'