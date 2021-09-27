Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor look fresh and charged up after Monday Pilates session; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are not just popular Gen-Z Bollywood stars but also are great friends. Often, the two are seen heading out together and a while back, they had also gone on a Goa trip together with their Pilates trainer. Sara and Janhvi also are often spotted post their workout sessions and speaking of this, on Monday afternoon, they were spotted by the paparazzi while they were leaving their class. The two starlets obliged the paps with photos from a distance.

In the photos, we can see Janhvi walking out of the pilates class in an all-black look. She is seen sporting a black tank top with matching jogger shorts. The Roohi actress ensured she dons a mask and maintains her distance amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. She is seen waving to the paps before sitting in her car and leaving for home. On the other hand, Sara seemed to be in a rush. She just glanced at the paps with a smile from a distance as she sat in her car to leave. She is seen clad in a pink 'Pilates Girl' tank top with a floral mask.

Take a look:

On Saturday too, Janhvi and Sara were snapped leaving together after their workout session. Fans of the two love their camaraderie and often when they get spotted, their photos go viral on social media.

Both Sara and Janhvi are currently occupied with their upcoming projects. Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him and Bhushan Kumar. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry and the Hindi remake of Helen.

