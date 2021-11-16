Sara Ali Khan keeps her pilates appointment on Tuesday with a smile & in cool gym look; PHOTOS

Like every other day, Tuesday also began on a busy note for Btown celebs where some headed for meetings and others for workout sessions. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan kept up her date with Pilates as she was snapped after her workout session in the city. The Simmba star is among those Btown celebs for whom fitness is of prime importance and she often shares glimpses from her Pilates class on social media. Keeping up with her love for fitness, Sara headed to sweat it out today too.

The paparazzi caught her in the frame when she was walking out of her class. In the photos, Sara is seen casually walking towards her car while mantaining distance from the paps. The star waved to the paps from a distance and smiled for them. Sara is seen clad in a grey tee with matching jogger shorts and flats. She rounded off her gym look with a hot pink handbag. The Atrangi Re star seemed to be in a cheerful mood as she acknowledged the paps before leaving.

Take a look:



Meanwhile, her recent banter with Vicky Kaushal became the talk of the town as the two spoke about 'knock knock' jokes. Sara appreciated Vicky's caption on his recent post and later, the URI actor asked her to wait for his 'Knock Knock' jokes. The two have been spotted a couple of times in the city and it sparked off speculation about them doing a film together.

Talking about upcoming films, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. It is yet to get a release date. Reports have been coming in that the film may be headed for a direct OTT release.

