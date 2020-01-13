Sara Ali Khan kick starts her week on a cheerful note post Pilates and greets kids; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan was snapped post her Pilates session. The Aaj Kal star kicked off her week on a happy note and greeted kids who called out her name from the nearby building. Check it out.

Fans of Sara Ali Khan wait every day to catch a glimpse of the actress post her routine Pilates class in Mumbai. Come what may Sara never fails to hit the gym as she is a fitness lover. Her gym looks often inspire young girls who follow her style. Sara is often snapped when she comes out from her Pilates session and sometimes, the Aaj Kal star even shares glimpses of her workout from inside the class. Whatever the case maybe, fans adore Sara and her workout style and often look forward to it.

On Monday morning, Sara kicked off her week on a happy note as she left her Pilates class with a smile on her face. In the photos, Sara can be seen clad in a white crop top with peach jogger shorts and flats. The Simmba star waved to the paps and smiled at them as she walked towards her car. To round off her look, Sara carried a silver tote bag to the gym. As she was posing for photos, kids from the nearby building shouted her name, ‘Sara Didi’

Sara looked at them and waved to them. The Coolie No 1 star said, ‘Hi’ as she walked towards her car to leave her Pilates class. The video showcases her cute banter with the kids and it surely is winning over fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is soon going to be seen in Kartik Aaryan co-starrer Aaj Kal which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. A day back, Sara and Kartik were snapped together which left their fans excited. Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Apart from this, Sara will also be seen in Coolie No 1 with . The film is a remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. It is helmed by David Dhawan and is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

