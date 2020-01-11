Sara Ali Khan kicks off her weekend with Pilates session and shells out major fitness inspiration; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan was snapped while heading to her Pilates class on Saturday afternoon. The Coolie No 1 star smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Check it out.

Gymming and fitness isn’t just a daily affair for Bollywood stars but a part of their lifestyle. Speaking of this, if there is one young star who is redefining fitness goals for the youth, it is Sara Ali Khan. Come what may, Sara never fails to hit the gym. The Coolie No 1 star is often seen heading to workout at her Pilates class and gym looks are always the talk of the town. Some days, Sara rocks ethnic attire while on other days her athleisure steals the show.

On Saturday afternoon, Sara was snapped while she was heading to her Pilates class. The Simmba star kicked off her weekend on a healthy note by heading to workout. In the photos, Sara looks delightfully pretty in a black crop top with pale pink jogger shorts and white flats. Her hair can be seen tied up and Sara can be seen holding a bag in her arm. The Aaj Kal star posed and waved at the paps before entering her class.

Recently, Sara returned from the Maldives after a long holiday with mom Amrita Singh and brother . Since then, she is heading to workout religiously to burn off the holiday calories. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film is the second part of Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Aaj Kal will hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020. Apart from this, Sara is busy shooting for Coolie No 1 with . Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

