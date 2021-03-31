Sara Ali Khan is killin' it in wet hair and white OOTD as she exits Pilates session; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan was snapped as she left her Pilates class on Wednesday morning. The Atrangi Re star looked fit and fresh as she posed for the paparazzi after her workout session.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been in the headlines over the past few days over the wrap up of her film, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . While photos of the actress from the shoot of the film have been going viral on social media, fans have been talking about her quirky look in the film. Amid this, Sara has been keeping up with her normal routine and talking about it, she was snapped after her workout session as she headed home on Wednesday morning.

The gorgeous star came out of her Pilates class and was welcomed by the paparazzi with smiles. She is seen clad in a white romper post her workout session. Post the workout, Sara opted to keep it cool and casual for the day and hence, she teamed up her romper with a pair of flats. Her hair was wet as she came out of the class and she kept up with the COVID 19 protocols. She is seen sporting a colourful polka-dotted mask with her white look.

As she came out, Sara was urged by the paparazzi to stop and pose. She did the same and waved to them from a distance. Post this, the gorgeous star went about her way.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It reportedly will feature Sara in a double role and Akshay's magical look also was revealed on the last day of the shoot of the film. It is all set to release on August 6, 2021. Besides this, Sara reportedly will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama as well.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

