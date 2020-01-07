Sara Ali Khan looks like a million bucks in white ethnic wear; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan clubs up white ethnic kurta with matching dupatta and shines in her desi avatar. The actress also wore white jutis and golden bangles that added to her look.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. The young starlet marked her entry in the filmy world marking her debut with Sushant Singh starrer Kedarnath. After having essayed a fierce and strong role in the same, the actress then moved to a massy role sharing the screen with in Simmba. Despite being just two films old in the industry, Sara receives immense love from the audience. The actress made way into our hearts even before she appeared on the silver screen. Sara's candid nature and peppy personality seen during her Koffee With Karan debut made the audience click with her.

Besides her playful personality, Sara's sense of style too gets her fans hooked. Sara is a fervent lover of traditional wear which is a known fact now as the actress has been spotted in ethnic outfits a number of times. Be it at the airport, on her way to the gym or at the dubbing studio, Sara seems to be most comfortable in ethnic kurtas. White seems to be her favourite colour and rich chikankari kurtas appear to be her go-to outfits. Sara has a collection of pastel and light coloured kurtis. Recently, the actress has once again been captured by the shutterbugs flaunting her all-white chikankari kurta and she looks like a million bucks. Check it out:

Sara clubbed her pretty kurta with a matching dupatta and wore white jutis to go with it. The young actress defined perfection from top to toe as she looked flawless in the ethnic attire and wore golden bangles that added to her look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will soon be seen sharing the screen with rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. She is also busy shooting for Coolie No.1 with which is slated for May 1, 2020 release.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan laughing at Ibrahim as he tries to shy away from paparazzi is every elder sister ever; WATCH

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More