Sara Ali Khan makes her way to Pilates class after months in a vibrant look, says 'Namaste ji' to paps; PHOTOS

After months of working out at home amid the ongoing pandemic, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at her Pilates class. The Atrangi Re star politely greeted paps with her mask on and kept her gym look casual.

Finally ditching the home workout, Sara Ali Khan made her way to sweat it out at her Pilates class and the paparazzi got a glimpse of the gorgeous star while she was on her way out from the same. Over the past few months, due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Sara was working out at home and often used to drop glimpses of it on social media. From sweating out with to heading out cycling, Sara kept herself fit through the pandemic in her own way. And now, she is back to her Pilates class and paparazzi caught up with her.

The Atrangi Re star was snapped with her Pilates trainer Namrata as she was leaving after a workout. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a white crop top with hot pink jogger shorts. With it, she is seen donning yellow flats. The Atrangi Re star also opted for a vibrant polka-dotted mask as she headed out of the class. With her hair left open, Sara looked fresh as morning dew as she headed out of her class. She stopped and posed for photos, first, with Namrata and then alone.

While walking towards her car, the paparazzi greeted her and said Namaste to her. Replying to them, Sara also said, 'Namaste Ji.' Further, a photographer asked her if she was doing fine. To this, she replied that she was fine.

Take a look at the photos and video:

Meanwhile, recently Sara returned to Mumbai and was snapped at the airport. She refused to take off her mask for photos for the paparazzi due to the ongoing pandemic. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan and BFF Sara Vaisoha twin in similar outfits as she pens a sweet note for her; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×